A United Arab Emirates (UAE) financed and Hollywood produced film “The Misfits" has been slammed for pandering to Islamophobic tropes about the Middle East and Muslims.

The film tells the story of a group of thieves, of which the main character is Pierce Brosnan playing Richard Pace, stealing millions from a country called "Jazeeristan," a not so subtle reference to Qatar and Al Jazeera, the international English language news channel that the UAE and Saudi Arabia want shut down.

TRT World has seen a leaked copy of the film, which is accessible in South Korea, the US and next month in the UAE and is replete with lazy orientalist references to Muslims and the Middle East.

At one point in the film, the servants are interchangeably referred to as being all Muhammad’s and the Middle East is simply a region of unending violence and misery.

A prominent Palestinian journalist, Jamal Rayyan, described the UAE funded film as "immoral," going on to accuse Abu Dhabi of attempting to outperform Israel in distributing propaganda.

Produced by the Emirati director and writer Mansoor Al Dhaheri, the film is set mainly in Abu Dhabi and 'Jazeeristan.'

According to Al Dhaheri, “The Misfits” is about putting "Abu Dhabi on the global entertainment map and show the world what we're truly capable of."

But it also seems that the UAE's burgeoning film industry is about producing propagandistic content using industry leaders in Hollywood such as Paramount Pictures and Highland Film Group to give it an air of professionalism and legitimacy.

The film portrays Qatar as a hub for the Muslim Brotherhood, Al Qaeda and a global sponsor of terrorism.

Throughout the film, Arab names are dismissively mocked as incomprehensible.

The contrast between Abu Dhabi as an international hub of the well-heeled makes the film feel at times like a costly advertisement to visit the city, which is juxtaposed with Jazeeristan, where the Muslim call to prayer and religious beards are ubiquitous.