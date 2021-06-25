Global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force has removed Ghana from its increased monitoring process and added other nations to the list.

"The FATF congratulated Ghana for the significant progress it has made," the Financial Action Task Force said in a statement on Friday.

Haiti, Malta, the Philippines and South Sudan were placed on the organisation's "grey list" to monitor and counter money laundering and terrorist financing.

FATF said nations on the "grey list" are working with it to correct deficiencies in their financial systems.

Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged to improve oversight on financial crimes on Wednesday. He spoke at a press conference ahead of the official FATF announcement.

FATF's mostly African list

The task force places on the grey list countries subjected to increased monitoring who have "committed to resolve swiftly the identified strategic deficiencies within agreed timeframes".

Nineteen countries — mostly in Africa and none in Europe — are currently under increased monitoring by the intergovernmental watchdog, which was created in 1989.

While describing the decision as "undeserved", Abela said Malta would remain committed to more reforms in fighting money laundering.

"While I consider this decision as one which is unjust, our country will continue to build on the many reforms we have already done", Abela said.