Palestinian mourners have called for a change of government as they marched through Hebron for the funeral of one of President Mahmoud Abbas's most prominent critics, who died after he was arrested by security forces.

Thousands of people accompanied Nizar Banat's coffin through the streets of the occupied West Bank city on Friday, many of them chanting "the people want the fall of the regime" and "leave, leave Abbas".

Palestinian Authority (PA) forces broke into Banat's house, roughed him up and arrested him on Thursday before he died in custody.

Some waved Palestinian flags and others the flag of Hamas, Abbas's rivals in Gaza.

Protesters also gathered in Ramallah and outside East Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque.

Death of critic

Banat's family said PA forces broke into his house in the city in the early hours of Thursday and hit him repeatedly with a metal rod before arresting him.

He suffered blows to the head, the PA's Independent Commission for Human Rights said after conducting an autopsy.

Abbas' Palestinian Authority said it would hold an inquiry but has not commented on the accusations. Its governor for Hebron, Jibrin al Bakri, said Banat died when his health "deteriorated" during his arrest.