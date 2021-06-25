WORLD
4 MIN READ
Palestinians call for change of government at Abbas critic's funeral
Thousands of people accompanied Nizar Banat’s coffin through the streets of occupied West Bank, many of them chanting “the people want the fall of the regime” and “leave, leave Abbas”.
Palestinians call for change of government at Abbas critic's funeral
People attend the funeral of Palestinian critic Nizar Banat, who died while in custody of the Palestinian Authority's security forces, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on June 25, 2021. / Reuters
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
June 25, 2021

Palestinian mourners have called for a change of government as they marched through Hebron for the funeral of one of President Mahmoud Abbas's most prominent critics, who died after he was arrested by security forces.

Thousands of people accompanied Nizar Banat's coffin through the streets of the occupied West Bank city on Friday, many of them chanting "the people want the fall of the regime" and "leave, leave Abbas".

Palestinian Authority (PA) forces broke into Banat's house, roughed him up and arrested him on Thursday before he died in custody.

Some waved Palestinian flags and others the flag of Hamas, Abbas's rivals in Gaza. 

Protesters also gathered in Ramallah and outside East Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque.

READ MORE: What's behind Palestinian frustration with Mahmoud Abbas?

Death of critic

Banat's family said PA forces broke into his house in the city in the early hours of Thursday and hit him repeatedly with a metal rod before arresting him.

He suffered blows to the head, the PA's Independent Commission for Human Rights said after conducting an autopsy.

Abbas' Palestinian Authority said it would hold an inquiry but has not commented on the accusations. Its governor for Hebron, Jibrin al Bakri, said Banat died when his health "deteriorated" during his arrest.

RECOMMENDED

Banat, 43, was a social activist who had accused Abbas's PA of corruption, including over a short-lived Covid-19 vaccine exchange with Israel this month and Abbas's postponement of a long-delayed election in May.

Banat had registered as a parliamentary candidate for that contest.

READ MORE: Autopsy shows head blows in death of Abbas critic as UN seeks probe

Denying accusations

Human rights groups say that Abbas, who has ruled the PA by decree for well over a decade, regularly arrests his critics. A Human Rights Watch official said Banat's arrest was "no anomaly". Abbas denies the accusations.

The United States, United Nations and European Union called on the PA to conduct a "transparent" inquiry into Banat's death.

Hamas, which rules Gaza and saw a surge in popularity after heavy Israel air strikes on the region in May, called on Palestinians to rise up and "put a final end to the widespread violation by the (PA) against the freedoms and rights of our people".

Abbas and the PA, which exercises limited self-rule in the occupied West Bank, reject accusations they are corrupt and that they arrest people for their political views. They also deny torture.

READ MORE: Is the Palestinian Authority on the verge of collapse?

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links