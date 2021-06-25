WORLD
Rare tornado hits Czech Republic, rips through southeast
A rare tornado hit seven towns and villages in southeastern Czech Republic, the most devastating one in the country's modern history, killing at least five and injuring hundreds.
A view shows debris and damaged cars in the aftermath of a rare tornado that struck and destroyed parts of some towns in Moravska Nova Ves village, Czech Republic, June 25, 2021. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 25, 2021

A rare tornado believed to be the most devastating twister in the Czech Republic’s modern history has torn through country's southeast, killing at least five people and injuring hundreds.

The tornado touched down late on Thursday as strong thunderstorms hit the entire country, rescue services and police said on Friday. Seven towns and villages sustained heavy damage that included buildings turned to rubble and overturned cars. The storms were accompanied by hail which in some cases was as big as tennis balls.

Over 40,000 households remain without electricity in the southeastern region of the country.

Some 360 extra police officers were dispatched to the area, along with army troops. Rescue crews from across the country were joined by counterparts from nearby Austria and Slovakia.

They were using drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs to search through the rubble.

Police said at least five people were found dead, but regional government chief Jan Grolich said he would expect the death toll to rise.

“It’s a huge tragedy,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis said. Babis was in Brussels to attend an EU summit and was planning to visit the damage-hit region on Friday. He said he has asked the EU for help.

“I'd like to offer my condolences to the families of the victims,” Babis said. “We as the government will do all we can to help the people because it's a real apocalypse.” He said some 2,000 buildings have been damaged.

READ MORE: Tornadoes kill at least three in Missouri

Half a town wiped out

Hrusky Deputy Mayor Marek Babisz told Czech public radio that half of his town was almost completely wiped out.

“The church is without the tower, the elementary school has no roof and insulation anymore, only walls remained from what were houses ... It’s really terrible.”

Meteorologist Martin Setvak said it was the most damaging tornado in the country's modern history. He said it's still unclear whether it was a single twister or several independent ones.

According to Setvak, the country experienced anywhere between one and seven tornadoes annually up until 2020, but all were relatively weak.

READ MORE:Several dead after tornadoes sweep across parts of China

SOURCE:AP
