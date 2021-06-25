After four years of occasional criticism of NATO under President Trump, President Biden took office fully supportive of the alliance, stating that NATO and its allies would focus on the threats posed by Russia and China.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that leaders had agreed to the new 2030 vision for the alliance at the meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government earlier this month.

"We are opening a new chapter in transatlantic relations. We will make our Alliance stronger and better fit for the future," he said, underling that China and Russia were key challengers to the international system.

Russia was cited nearly 40 times in the Brussels Summit Communique, which also mentioned that a return to normalcy in affairs with Russia — like before 2014 — would be out of the question until Russia shows compliance with international law and responsibilities. It was also noted that Russia's growing missile capacity would be reciprocated in a careful and balanced fashion.

For the first time, China was given wide coverage in the NATO declaration, stating that China's declared ambitions and dominant behaviors constitute systematic challenges to the rules-based international order and other security areas.

In other words, the declaration indicates that the US is planning on building two fronts against Russia and China with the support of NATO and its partners: The former starts in the Baltic region extending to the Caucasus via Eastern Europe and the Black Sea and then to Central Asia. The latter starts in Central Asia, going down to the Indian Ocean, extending to South Korea and Japan, and including countries in Southeast Asia.

Forming the ‘NATO Lake’

Another important development was the confirmation that Ukraine and Georgia would be accepted as NATO members, bringing the US closer to its goal of turning the Black Sea into a "NATO Lake". This will extend NATO’s presence in the Black Sea region on land, sea and air. Naturally, this is something that is of close concern to Russia.

Of course, the repercussions of the Biden-Putin meeting after the NATO summit are also continuing; there are no solutions to the main issues, and none were expected anyway. President Biden pointed out that we would see whether there will be any results within one year.