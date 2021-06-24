A court has suspended Rudy Giuliani's law license in the state of New York for claiming that Donald Trump lost last year's presidential election because of fraud.

A New York court on Thursday ruled that Giuliani made "demonstrably false and misleading statements" as Trump's lawyer during the ex-president's attempt to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden.

Giuliani, 77, helped the Trump campaign file numerous lawsuits in several states alleging without evidence that the Democratic Party had rigged the election.

READ MORE:Trump attacks Democrats, Giuliani subpoenaed for Ukraine documents

"These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent's narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client," the appellate court wrote in a 33-page ruling.

The court added that Giuliani's conduct "immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law."

The request to remove his license was filed by dozens of prominent lawyers who said they were acting to defend American democracy.

READ MORE:Barr: No evidence of decisive voter fraud found in US elections

Sanctions could be next