US President Joe Biden has embraced a bipartisan Senate deal to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on infrastructure projects, building roads, bridges and highways and helping stimulate the economy.

"We have a deal," Biden told reporters on Thursday, flanked by Democratic and Republican senators who wrote the $1.2 trillion, eight-year proposal.

One of the members of the Group of 21 senators, Republican Rob Portman said, "We didn’t get everything we wanted but we came up with a good compromise."

He said they had commitments from Republicans and Democrats alike to get this thing "across the finish line."

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who was briefed on the G-21 plan early on Thursday, would not yet say whether he will back the initiative.

READ MORE: Biden unveils 'once-in-a-generation' $2T infrastructure investment plan.

Infrastructure package

Republican Senator Mitt Romney said details would be released later in the day.

Lawmakers will be looking closely at how the proposal pays for around $559 billion in new spending contained in the package.

After months of sometimes difficult negotiations between the White House and lawmakers, Democratic and Republican members of the group displayed high spirits, chuckling and smiling together at microphones in the driveway of the White House.