North Korea, an Asian country isolated from the world, and Syria, a war-torn country in the Middle East, may not seem to have a lot in common at first glance. But their leaders, Kim Jong Un and Bashar al Assad, in fact, have similar backgrounds and shared interests that bring them together.

Both countries’ leaders, Assad and Kim Jong Un, have inherited power from their fathers, and both have had troubles in finding international partners, which has possibly brought them closer.

Regular correspondence

Syria’s Assad has been the most frequent pen pal of North Korea’s Kim in the first half of 2021, according to Seoul-based NK News, citing North Korean state media. The two leaders have reportedly exchanged letters 12 times in this period -- almost the same amount of letters were exchanged in 2020.

Kim’s latest one included a note of congratulations after the Syrian regime leader won an election in the country that was called a “sham vote” by the United Nations and much of the world.

There are only a handful of foreign diplomats in Pyongyang due to Covid-19, while most of the foreign embassies have been shut down in Syria since the beginning of the war, and only few countries admit to having diplomatic relations with the regime -- mostly at charge d’affaires level.

A decades old partnership

At the advent of the Syrian war in 2011, North Korea (DPRK) declared support to Assad but denied the reports about North Korea supplying chemical weapons to beef up the Syrian regime.