Afghan government has turned to armed militias at grassroots levels with tainted past to push back the advancing Taliban as worries mount the insurgents could retake power in the war-torn South Asian country.

In the wake of the US withdrawal, the Taliban are on a nationwide offensive, overrunning dozens of districts, while the Afghan security forces claim killing more than 100 insurgents in counter-terrorism operations daily.

Key Afghan politicians with a background of anti-Taliban or anti-Soviet resistance are converging in their areas of influence to mobilise forces for a likely face-off with the marching Taliban.

Supportive of the idea is the new Defence Minister General Bismillah Muhammadi, who served as a key commander of the former Northern Alliance against the Taliban in the 1990s.

"Don't worry, we are alive, defending Afghanistan at all costs and not allowing the Taliban to achieve their nefarious goals and re-impose their illegitimate regime on our countrymen," said General Muhammadi in a message on Wednesday.

'Uprising forces'

With the new defence and interior ministers taking charge this week, the process of forming "popular uprising forces" gained momentum.

"We have communicated to the 'jihadi' leaders in neighbouring provinces of Parwan, Kapisa, and Panjshir to provide at least 10,000 men each for resistance against the Taliban," Noor Habib, a militia leader in the northern Jabal Siraj district told Anadolu Agency.

He said needs for arms and other resources would be assessed and the militiamen would be properly registered.

Similar anti-Taliban fronts are emerging in the southern as well as eastern provinces as the Taliban's advance seems more focused on the northern provinces at the moment.

Civilains under government and Taliban rule

According to Long War Journal, an American news website, out of 398 districts in Afghanistan, the Taliban now control 107 while the government controls 92 and some 199 remain contested between the two.

An overwhelming majority of Afghans, nearly 12 million, live in the government-controlled areas, around six million in areas under the Taliban control, while some 15 million people live in the contested areas.

"The entire family of persons providing support to the Taliban would be expelled from the area," said a declaration by the militia forces in the eastern Nangarhar province.

"At least 200 men in Guzara district of Herat have taken up arms and are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the security forces against the Taliban," said the governor's office in the western Herat province bordering Iran.

In the restive southern Kandahar province, described as the heartland of the Taliban movement in the 1990s, a 100-member force has emerged in the Arghandab district.

District Governor Mohammad Sharif Rasuli told Anadolu Agency that the men are well-armed and will be paid a special salary.

"They will be deployed in five key areas of Arghandab, and will fight alongside the Afghan police and the Afghan National Army against the Taliban."