After US forces withdraw from Afghanistan, the Taliban could capture Kabul within a year but its fall is not inevitable and will depend on a much better-run Afghan defence force, according to a US intelligence report.

As worries mount that the insurgents could retake power in the war-torn country, experts with years of experience in Afghanistan warned that poor leadership, corruption and ethnic divisions in the Afghan security forces offer the Taliban advantages, and that much depends on whether President Ashraf Ghani's troubled government can hold.

The insurgents have taken control of dozens of Afghanistan's 400 districts since the September deadline for withdrawal was set by Washington, where Ghani is set to meet with US counterpart Joe Biden at the White House on Friday.

TheWall Street Journal reported Wednesday that a new US intelligence report estimates that the Taliban could win control of the country's capital within six to 12 months of the US pullout.

White House officials mulled slowing down the withdrawal which would have allowed the US military to have an evacuation point for US and NATO personnel, other foreign citizens and Afghans who have supported the US, WSJ reported.

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Pentagon is overseeing an orderly withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and the US has not seen an increase in violence directed against its troops in the country in the past year, on Wednesday.

Taliban strengthening chokeholds but not unstoppable

"There's really no denying the size and the speed of the kind of territorial losses the government has suffered," Andrew Watkins of the International Crisis Group said.

But "the fall of Kabul is not imminent. The Taliban is not an unstoppable military juggernaut," he said.

Most of the districts the insurgents have claimed are "out in rural areas of the country that have little strategic or military value. There's no military need for either actor to be out there."

Yet some are on transport routes and around provincial capitals.

"The Taliban are strengthening their chokeholds around major cities. They're not necessarily in the near-term future going to try and take those cities," Watkins said.

Afghan security forces have lost the support of US air strikes on the Taliban in the past year, and their own air force could be weakened if thousands of US civilian contractors, who keep Afghan aircraft flying, depart by September.

Carter Malkasian, a former Pentagon official and now an Afghanistan security expert at the CNA consultancy, said it is only "remotely possible" that the Taliban sweep into Kabul in the near term.

However, he said, such an outcome is conceivable within a year, as regional capitals are not currently under threat.

"If you see the losses of big cities like Kandahar city or Mazar-i-Sharif, then I would start worrying about Kabul falling," said Malkasian.