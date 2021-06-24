For years, Canadian journalists reporting on international affairs have had a heavy cross to bear, with the question hanging over every story pitch – what’s the Canadian angle?

Honestly, there often just isn’t one. But now we have our very own ‘Canadian angle’ when it comes to a certain regional hotspot in the Middle East: Palestine. Although, I should warn you, don’t actually utter the word on air on our national broadcaster, or you may have to issue a public apology for being “biased.”

Yes, that’s right. Just like First Nations reporter Duncan McCue was forced to do after he used the term whilst interviewing renowned graphic novelist Joe Sacco, who authored a work called, “Palestine.”

After a right-wing pro-Israel group called “Honest Reporting” complained — as they do every time a Canadian journalist dares to write almost anything on the region they deem “biased” or “anti-Semitic” — McCue was obliged to apologise on air, and the word “Palestine” was dutifully expunged from subsequent broadcasts.

Even though the word Palestine is routinely used by the UN, New York Times and even Israeli media like Haaretz, in quaint Canada, our national broadcaster has deemed it verboten.

While most have heard of the high profile case of AP reporter Emily Wilder, who was fired last month after right-wing conservatives like Senator Tom Cotton and commentator Ben Shapiro called her out for a pro-Palestinian tweet from her college days, there are even more egregious examples of such harassment in Canada.

Not only is it now forbidden by CBC/Radio-Canada to say the word “Palestine” on air, but in an Orwellian twist, CBC journalists have also been told not to even speak the word “Palestine” to each other.

This is apparently to reduce the risk that someone might “accidentally write or say it in something that is published or broadcast,” as reported recently in the Intercept.

But the witch-hunt doesn’t stop there.

CBC reporters working on a story about Canada’s former ambassador to Israel working for Black Cube, a controversial private sector company composed of ex-members of Mossad and other Israeli intelligence agencies, were smeared as “anti-Semites,” as they bravely related in their recent report.

Additionally, after over 2,000 Canadian journalists signed an open letter to Canadian media outlets asking for fair and balanced coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict during last month’s bombing of Gaza (as opposed to this month’s – I know, it’s hard to keep track), two CBC journalists who were signatories have been told they can no longer cover the Israel-Palestine conflict. Many others were called before their management and questioned, and several continue to fear further reprisals.

Sadly, this is not new. For decades, Canadian media has been cowed by a particularly powerful pro-Israel lobby that makes life hell for anyone who dares mention the war.