A First Nation in Canada's Saskatchewan province has found the unmarked graves of 751 people at a now-defunct residential school, just weeks after a similar discovery in British Columbia rocked the country.

"As of yesterday, we have hit 751 unmarked graves" at the site of the former Marieval boarding school, Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme told reporters on Thursday.

"This is not a mass grave site. These are unmarked graves."

It is not clear how many of the remains detected belong to children, Delorme said.

"There are oral stories that there are adults in this gravesite, as well."

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations said he expects more graves will be found on residential school grounds across Canada.

"This was a crime against humanity, an assault on First Nations," he said.

"We will not stop until we find all the bodies."

The Cowessess First Nation began its ground penetrating radar search on June 2.

Trudeau says need to acknowledge history of racism

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada needed to acknowledge its history of racism against Indigenous peoples in order to "build a better future" after a new discovery of unmarked graves.

He called the discoveries in British Columbia and Saskatchewan provinces "a shameful reminder of the systemic racism, discrimination, and injustice that indigenous peoples have faced –– and continue to face –– in this country."

"Together, we must acknowledge this truth, learn from our past, and walk the shared path of reconciliation, so we can build a better future," he said.