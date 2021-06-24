Former Philippine president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino, the reserved bachelor from one of Asia's most famous political families, has died at the age of 61 years.

Aquino, who ruled the archipelago nation from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of the late former president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the archipelago nation.

Aquino was rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Manila early Thursday, local media reported.

His family was expected to issue a statement.

"I'm out of Twitter from grief over the death of a sea-green incorruptible," Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin tweeted.