With US and NATO forces facing a September 11 deadline to leave Afghanistan, many urge the Biden administration to evacuate thousands of Afghans, who worked as interpreters or otherwise helped US military operations in the country in the past two decades.

The US evacuated thousands of South Vietnamese who supported the American mission and were at risk under the communist government in the chaotic, final hours of the Vietnam War.

Despite unusual bipartisan support in Congress, the administration hasn't agreed to such a move, declining to publicly support something that could undermine security in the country as it unwinds a war that started after the 9/11 attacks.

“We have a moral obligation to protect our brave allies who put their lives on the line for us, and we’ve been working for months to engage the administration and make sure there’s a plan, with few concrete results,” Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan said during a House hearing last week.

Lawmakers have urged the administration to consider temporarily relocating Afghans who worked for American or NATO forces to a safe overseas location while their US visas are processed.

Some have suggested Guam, a US territory that served a similar purpose after the Vietnam War.

READ MORE:Afghan officials: Taliban waging war against own people, razing districts

'A delicate and complicated balance'

Guam's governor recently wrote to US President Joe Biden to say the territory was ready to help if needed.

The Biden administration for now is focusing on accelerating a special visa program for Afghans who helped US operations and pouring resources into relieving the backlog.

“We are processing and getting people out at a record pace,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

“We are working with Congress right now to streamline some of the requirements that slow this process down and we’re doing the kind of extensive planning for potential evacuation, should that become necessary.”

Members of Congress were expected to raise the issue on Friday, when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani comes to Washington to meet with Biden and lawmakers.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the State Department’s special representative for Afghanistan reconstruction, warned lawmakers in May that “the departure of all educated Afghans" would "signal panic" and hurt the morale of the country's security forces.

“This is a delicate, complicated balance that we have to keep," Khalilzad said.

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado recently introduced legislation that would nearly double the number of visas available this year, to 8,000, and ease eligibility requirements.