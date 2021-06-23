Should a social media platform choose to comply with these guidelines, its users will be asked to “voluntarily” verify their identity. The rules could also render end-to-end encryption useless, as they require the intermediaries to enable tracing the originator of any information on the platforms. Whilst the rules “clarify” that such information would only be used to determine who sent the message, and not what the content of the message was, there are other mechanisms in place that would help decrypt the message.

Taken as a whole, the IT Rules of 2021 are bound to have a chilling effect on dissent and dialogue in India.

One of the more overreaching guidelines under the IT Rules calls for government oversight to ensure adherence to the guidelines. It is not a stretch to conclude that such oversight would mean greater censorship.

Such regulations, while may not entirely suppress dissent, would have people think twice before posting anything on social media that could be even remotely critical of the government.

The arbitrary definition of “publisher of news and current affairs content” under the same set of guidelines, raises the question of the fate of online news publications. The rules are unclear on what “publisher” means, and this vagueness in definition works to the government’s advantage. It could potentially use these rules to buttress the censorship of all pieces of information, written online, claiming government oversight.

Twitter has refused to comply with the IT guidelines, and on June 16, it lost its status as an intermediary in India. This means that Twitter can now be considered a “publisher” under the new IT rules, and it can be held criminally liable for anything posted on the platform, under the Indian Penal Code. The government claims that this will not, and should not affect the rights of Twitter users. It is, nevertheless, a step towards suppressing free speech, and encouraging censorship.

Twitter is not the only social media platform available to users, of course. But holding one with as wide a reach liable can only have two results: the tactic could result in both Twitter, as well as other smaller platforms complying with the rules to avoid criminal liability; or platforms could refuse to comply, and spend years mired in litigation. Either way, there is only one victim here, and it’s the common Indian citizen.

In the government’s attempt to regulate online content, it is the citizens’ right to free expression that is being suppressed. Not Twitter’s. Not the government’s.

Dissent is democratic; it is essential for the functioning of a democracy. The Indian government’s suppression of dissent does not start, or end with these new IT rules. In its 2020 press freedom report, Reporters Without Borders called India one of the most dangerous countries to be a journalist.

The democratic systems set up in the country to protect and foster free speech are failing rapidly. Indians should be scared about what the IT rules 2021 mean for them. After all, what is a democracy without the right to free speech?