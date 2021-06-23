Zaira is in the eighth month of pregnancy. Before giving birth to her second child, the 26-year-old from the disputed Indian-administered Kashmir wants to break free from heroin addiction.

Zaira’s husband, Nadeem, is a heroin addict as well. But the two of them started taking the drug separately with no influence over each other.

They fell in love a few years ago and got married, although their respective families opposed the match. Nadeem's drug use had left him on the brink of poverty. He lived the life of a freeloader, a burden on his family, who showed disdain for his wife Zaira.

With no support to fall back on, Zaira took a job at a local salon to help her husband get by. The "ill-treatment" she was subjected to by her in-laws and the long days of hard work at the beauty parlour exhausted her to the point that one day when one of her colleagues offered her a shot of heroin, she accepted it in the blink of an eye.

“I was not sure what it was but it felt good. I was euphoric and everything that had been troubling me vanished into thin air,” Zaira told her doctor at the hospital, “And then it became a regular thing”.

“Zaira was forced to take a job at a local beauty parlour to support her husband financially,” a family member tending to her at Srinagar’s Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) said.

Zaira felt euphoric with each heroin shot and her colleagues kept the supply running until her body came to depend on it. A few weeks later, as she couldn't fight her drug cravings, her colleagues started charging her money for every shot.

“And this is not just Zaira, it is the peddling pattern we get to hear about every day,” said Zaira’s doctor, Fazl’e Roub.

Roub has a doctorate in de-addiction psychology and has worked in the Indian state of Punjab before moving back to his homeland Kashmir.

While Zaira is on a detox program and hoping to get rid of her addiction before her due date, Roub is worried that like all other heroin addicts, she might end up relapsing.

For Roub, Kashmir's heroin problem became alarming when he compared the region's data with Punjab's, which is at the top of India's drug-affected states.

"I struggled with nightmares"

The population of Jammu and Kashmir state is 12.5 million, while Punjab's is 28.9 million. While the entire state of Punjab has 70,000 heroin addicts, there are 16,389 opioid users, most of whom use heroin, in just two districts, Srinagar and Anantnag, of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a recent survey conducted by the Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (IMHANS).

The first recorded case of heroin addiction in Kashmir dates to the early 1980s. The phenomenon was so rare that doctors flagged it to the Chief Minister's office, which is the highest governing post in the state.

But that was about it. There were no serious signs of rampant drug abuse in the state until the turbulent 90s came, pushing the state into substance abuse and mental health crisis. The situation was largely exacerbated by widespread human rights violations, one of the ugly manifestations of the Kashmir dispute which began between India and Pakistan in 1947 and took a violent turn in 1989 when an armed insurgency challenged India's rule in the region. To crush the resistance, India used brute force.

“As the violence subsided in the mid and late nineties there was a huge surge in drug abuse cases,” a senior psychiatrist and professor at Srinagar’s Government Medical College, Dr Arshid Hussain, told TRT World.

But the substance of abuse in those early years of addiction were cannabis, pain killers, cough syrups and other over the counter drugs.

Saleem Ahmad, who is clean now, got addicted to drugs at the age of 14. The trigger, he said, was the “Bijbehara Massacre” of 1993, in which the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel killed at least 34 civilians on October 22. Ahmad was among the survivors of the massacre.