Iranian authorities have thwarted what they called a "sabotage attack" targeting a civilian nuclear facility near the country's capital, state TV reported, as details about the incident remained scarce.

The attempted attack against a building belonging to Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization "left no casualties or damages and was unable to disrupt the Iranian nuclear programme," Iranian state TV reported on Wednesday, adding that authorities were working to identify the perpetrators.

Iranian media offered no details on the kind of attack, saying only that the move targeted a sprawling nuclear centre located in Karaj city, just some 40 kilometres northwest of Tehran.

When asked for comment, an Iranian official referred to the initial report by Nournews, believed to be close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorisation to discuss the matter with media.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' body that monitors Tehran's atomic programme, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Covid-19 vaccine facility threatened?

Iranian authorities did not specify which facility in Karaj had been targeted. There are two sites associated with Iran's nuclear programme known to be in the area, including the Karaj Agricultural and Medical Research Center.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization describes the Karaj Agricultural and Medical Research Center as a facility founded in 1974 that uses nuclear technology to improve "quality of soil, water, agricultural and livestock production."

The area is located near various industrial sites, including pharmaceutical production facilities where Iran has manufactured its domestic coronavirus vaccine.