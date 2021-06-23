The Covid-19 pandemic has been an "accelerator of poverty" in France, the National Council of Anti-poverty and Exclusion Policies (CNLE) has concluded in a damning report.

The pandemic which has hit France especially hard has highlighted "major fractures" that were already at work in France long before the crises and now "pose a risk to national cohesion", the reports outlined.

France has seen more than 5.7 million infections and more than 110,000 thousand deaths resulting from Covid-19.

"The health, economic and social crisis that the country is going through is extremely violent," said Fiona Lazaar, one of the authors of the report.

An initially slow response to the pandemic led to one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, with a profound impact on an economy which was already struggling to recover from the 2008 global financial crisis.

France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, has seen his popularity plummet amid his perceived mishandling of the pandemic and the resulting economic fallout.

France's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 8.3 percent in 2020, making it one of the worst affected European Union countries and one of the largest post-war recessions in its history.

As part of its Covid-19 support programme, French citizens on permanent contracts received generous state support with many paid 86 percent of their wages as companies closed due to the pandemic.

The second-largest economy in the EU had a 19 percent youth unemployment rate going into the pandemic, which has been stubbornly high for over a decade now.

For comparison’s sake, Germany, the EU's largest economy, has a 5.2 percent youth unemployment rate and the UK just over 10 percent.

Long term youth unemployment not only has economic repercussions resulting in long term low wages but also has a trickle-down effect on rising social tensions.

The CNLE report, which brings together non-profit organisations, trade unions, researchers and those impacted by poverty, calls this an emerging "covid generation."

Long Covid

The long term fallout from the pandemic, according to the report, not only "hinders the exit from poverty" but also "precipitates people into poverty and leads to unexpected arrivals in poverty."