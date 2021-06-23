Fighting between Yemeni loyalists and Houthi rebels seeking to take the strategic northern city of Marib has killed 90 fighters in two days, pro-government military sources said.

The Iran-allied insurgents escalated their efforts to seize Marib, the government's last stronghold in northern Yemen, in February, and the fighting has killed hundreds on both sides.

Control of the oil-rich region would strengthen the Houthis' bargaining position in peace talks, but the battle has also raised fears of a humanitarian catastrophe, as many Yemenis had fled to the area to escape fighting in other parts of the country.

On Tuesday, loyalist officials said that pro-government forces had repelled Houthi attacks north of the city in clashes that left 63 rebel and 27 loyalist fighters dead since Monday.

That came despite relative calm in recent weeks amid efforts by the United Nations and Washington to reach a ceasefire.

One loyalist official said that Houthi attacks had hit a "high rate" since Monday.

Displacement and famine