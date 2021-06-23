The Taliban are pursuing terrorism against their own people instead of negotiations, Afghan officials have said as the Taliban claim partial victory in their offensive against the government.

The Taliban on Wednesday issued a statement, claiming to have secured large areas and inviting those who work for "enemy ranks", referring to the Afghan and US government, to surrender.

"Their claim of providing justice in secured areas is as hypocritical as it is hollow," Shuja Jamal told TRT World. Jamal is the Afghanistan National Security Council's head of international relations and regional cooperation.

Since early May, the Taliban has launched several major offensives targeting government forces and say they have seized over 80 of the country's 421 districts, although many of their claims are disputed by the government and difficult to independently verify.

"They have destroyed infrastructure wherever they have gone .... planting IEDs in roads leading in and out of districts, preventing women and children trying to flee terror," Jamal said.

"How many districts do the Taliban have a permanent presence in? None," said Waheed Omar, the government's Office of Public and Strategic Affairs director general.

"All over Afghanistan, people have risen against them and in support of the ANDSF", Omar told TRT World, referring to the Afghan security forces.

"This shows they have overplayed their hand by pushing terrorism than negotiations now that foreign forces are leaving ... their war is now with the Afghan people who are standing up alongside the ANDSF," Jamal added.

The Taliban has also vowed in their statement to "grant due Islamic rights" to areas falling under the control of the so-called Islamic Emirate.

On Wednesday, the insurgents captured Jani Khel district of Paktia Province early after heavy clashes with Afghan security forces, Taliban and Afghan official sources told TRT World.

"District centre, police headquarters and government buildings are under complete control," a Taliban source said.

Afghanistan’s main crossing with Tajikistan also remains under the Taliban’s control after the insurgent group seized it on Tuesday. The takeover of the border crossing forced at least 134 government forces to leave all check posts and cross the border into Tajikistan to seek safety.

Tuesday's capture of the Shir Khan Bandar, in the far north of Afghanistan, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Kunduz city, is the most significant gain for the Taliban since the US began the final stage of its troop withdrawal in May.

