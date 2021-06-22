WORLD
Burkina Faso ambush leaves many police officers dead
Ambush by suspected militants in Barsalogho, a town in Centre-Nord region, leaves at least 10 officers dead and several others missing, security sources say.
In this file photo on February 3, 2020, a Burkina Faso soldier patrols at a camp sheltering Internally Displaced People from northern Burkina Faso in Dori town. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
June 22, 2021

Around 10 policemen have been killed in an ambush by suspected militants in northern Burkina Faso and several more officers are missing, security sources told AFP news agency.

"On Monday evening, a group of police officers were targeted in an ambush by armed individuals near Barsalogho," a town in the Centre-Nord region, one source said.

"The provisional toll is around 10 police officers killed, and others missing," the source added.

A second source within the Burkinabe security forces said that "several" officers had been killed in the attack at Yirgou, a small village north of Barsalogho.

Around 10 had gone missing after the ambush, "some of whom have been found", the source said.

"A search operation is under way to track down the attackers, with military support, and to find the officers who are still missing," a security official said.

Surge in attacks 

Burkina Faso has been grappling with a militant insurgency that has left at least 1,400 dead since 2015 and forced an estimated one million people to flee their homes.

Yirgou was the scene of a massacre of 48 Muslim Fulani people in 2019, according to the government – reprisal killings after a militant attack.

Monday's ambush follows a rise in attacks in the north since April, when four Burkinabe soldiers were killed while on patrol near Yirgou.

In recent years, the impoverished Sahel country been hit by increasingly brutal attacks by militants affiliated with Daesh terror group and Al Qaeda.

In early June, the village of Solhan in the north was hit by the deadliest attack since the start of the insurgency, which claimed at least 132 lives. 

Local sources have put the death toll at 160.

SOURCE:AFP
