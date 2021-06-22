Proponents of statehood for Washington, DC, have vowed to keep pushing even though the prospects were dim as the bill began working its way through the Senate.

“Our democracy is truly in the hands of this Senate,” Mayor Muriel Bowser told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“We will not quit until we achieve full democracy. ... We will keep pushing until DC’s tragic disenfranchisement is rectified.”

In Tuesday's hearings on a bill that would make Washington, DC, the 51st state, Democrats framed it as a long-standing injustice finally being made right.

The nation’s capital has a larger population than Wyoming or Vermont, and its estimated 712,000 residents pay federal taxes, vote for president and serve in the armed forces, but they have no voting representation in Congress.

Republicans, however, dismissed the bill as a cynical Democratic power play since the District votes solidly Democratic.

They claim statehood was never the intention of the Founding Fathers and insist that Congress doesn’t even have the power to change DC's status.

“What Congress cannot do is override the Constitution anytime it becomes inconvenient for a majority in Congress,” said Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.

“The Constitution endures and that is the fundamental premise of our Democratic republic, and I fear that premise is being threatened by this legislation.”

Formal endorsement from the White House

The bill proposes creating a 51st state with one representative and two senators, while a tiny sliver of land including the White House, the US Capitol and the National Mall would remain as a federal district.

Instead of the District of Columbia, the new state would be known as Washington, Douglass Commonwealth – named after famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who lived in Washington from 1877 until his death in 1895.

The bill comes as DC statehood is receiving unprecedented levels of popular and political support.

It received a formal endorsement from the White House, which called Washington’s current status “an affront to the democratic values on which our Nation was founded.”

The effort has also become intertwined with America's ascendant racial justice movement, with progressive activists framing it as an issue of civil rights and political enfranchisement.

The proposed state would be approximately 46 percent Black.