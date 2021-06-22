Mandla Nqaba lives in Duncan Village, a township in South Africa’s East London city. The 29-year-old has been searching for a job tirelessly for years.

“I have never had a call back interview in the last two years,” Nqaba told TRT World.

“Maybe I am doing something wrong. Even with these security guard qualifications I have, it is still hard to get a job. I have been hanging in there, though”.

South Africa celebrated Youth Day last week to honour the 45th anniversary of the deadly Soweto student protests which played a crucial role in ending the Apartheid regime by exposing the deeply violent racist regime to the world.

When the Apartheid system was dismantled 27 years ago, the new democratic era brought a dizzying jolt of hope to millions of disenfranchised citizens particularly to the youth who makes up the bulk of South Africa.

But today, the warm optimism has turned into an icy glare of disillusionment. The Born Frees, who were born after the end of Apartheid and comprise roughly half the population, are struggling to make ends meet.

Agatha Mologadi Magagane, from Soweto township in Johannesburg, is among millions of young South Africans who are desperately looking for employment.

The unemployment amongst young South African has morphed into a crisis, the 29-year-old says.

“It has not been easy. I have been struggling...A lot of young people like me are struggling to get jobs” Magagane told TRT World.

Staggering numbers

Africa’s most industrialised economy has long suffered from extremely high levels of unemployment, trapping millions in poverty and contributing to stark inequalities that persist nearly three decades after the end of Apartheid in 1994.

The Covid-19 pandemic has rapidly exacerbated South Africa’s labour market woes. The economy was already in recession when the first case of the virus was recorded in March last year.

Lebo Nke is a chief culture officer at the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, a non-profit social enterprise that helps break down the barriers keeping young people locked out of opportunity.

Nke said as of 2021, the formal sector employs only 800,000 more people than it did ten years ago.

“This slow job growth, accompanied by a high number of labour market entrants, has meant that young people have for a long time been engaging in informal ‘side’ work – hustling – to make ends meet,” Nke said.

The country’s statistics agency this month recorded the highest quarterly labour force survey since it began in 2008. According to Statistics South Africa, the unemployment rate rose to a new record high of 32.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021.