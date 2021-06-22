The repression against Nicaraguan opposition leaders and figures has been increasing as the National Police detained a fifth presidential candidate on Sunday, bringing the number of arrested opposition leaders to 15 ahead of the general election in November.

Presidential candidate Miguel Mora Barberena, from the Democratic Restoration Party (PRD), was detained on the charges of violating Law 1055, which criminalises anyone who opposes President Daniel Ortega’s undemocratic regime.

Law 1055 was legislated last December to classify "traitors to the homeland" and disqualifies them from running for a public office.

Mora, journalist and owner of Noticias TV channel, was also accused of threatening national security by participating in anti-government demonstrations. The government shut down his television channel as well.

Since the beginning of June, Mora is the fifth presidential candidate who has been detained.

Journalist Cristiana Chamorro has been under house arrest since June 2.

Former diplomat Arturo Cruz was arrested on June 5 along with political scientist Felix Maradiaga and economist Juan Sebastian Chamorro.

Apart from arresting presidential candidates, at least nine high-profile political figures were also picked up on frivolous charges. Human rights groups say these detentions are part of a broader strategy to eliminate political competition and pave the way for Ortega's re-election to the fourth consecutive term.

“The gravity and intensification of the Ortega government’s brutal crackdown on critics and members of the opposition in recent weeks requires a redoubling of international pressure,” said José Miguel Vivanco, Americas director at Human Rights Watch.