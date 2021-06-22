Turkey has placed devices to release oxygen into the sea-snot covered Marmara to help marine life impacted by the mucilage off the coasts of Istanbul and northwestern Kocaeli province.

The devices were placed at five different points in the Gulf of Izmit and off Pendik to contain the mucilage.

Mucilage has increased around the coast of historical Gallipoli peninsula in northwestern Canakkale province since Monday.

Mucilage prevents oxygen transfer by covering the area from the sea surface to 30 metres deep in the Marmara, killing non-motile or immobile organisms such as mussels, oysters, and pina, particularly sponges and corals.

READ MORE:Turkey steps up effort to clean the ‘sea snot’

Sea snot plaguing Canakkale coast