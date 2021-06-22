TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey pumps oxygen into Marmara to aid marine life under sea snot
Five devices will release oxygen into the sea-snot covered Marmara to help marine life impacted by the mucilage off the coasts of Istanbul and northwestern Kocaeli province.
Turkey pumps oxygen into Marmara to aid marine life under sea snot
A boat sails through sea snot on Istanbul's Caddebostan shore of Turkey's Marmara Sea, June 8, 2021 / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
June 22, 2021

Turkey has placed devices to release oxygen into the sea-snot covered Marmara to help marine life impacted by the mucilage off the coasts of Istanbul and northwestern Kocaeli province.

The devices were placed at five different points in the Gulf of Izmit and off Pendik to contain the mucilage.

Mucilage has increased around the coast of historical Gallipoli peninsula in northwestern Canakkale province since Monday.

Mucilage prevents oxygen transfer by covering the area from the sea surface to 30 metres deep in the Marmara, killing non-motile or immobile organisms such as mussels, oysters, and pina, particularly sponges and corals.

READ MORE:Turkey steps up effort to clean the ‘sea snot’

Sea snot plaguing Canakkale coast

RECOMMENDED

Mucilage has spread in the area between Gallipoli and Eceabat in Canakkale.

Sea snot has also observed in areas of fishery production.

Although there have been reports of mucilage reaching the Black Sea and the Aegean, which are connected by the Marmara, experts do not expect a large expansion there due to differences in condition and geography.

Mucilage is an overgrowth of microscopic algae called phytoplankton caused by rising seawater temperatures due to global warming, stagnant water, and pollution.

This year, mucilage was detected in January and then intensified and expanded in April, emerging into a serious problem threatening marine ecosystems, unlike previous years when it usually disappeared in a month or 45 days.

Mucilage was reported in recent years as early as 1997 in the Dardanelles and the Marmara Sea.

READ MORE:Turkish president vows to resolve Marmara ‘sea snot’ problem

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia