Lebanon’s Economy Ministry has raised the price of subsidised bread for the fifth time in a year amid the tiny country’s worsening economic and financial crisis.

The ministry said on Tuesday that the reason behind the latest increase is that the central bank has ended sugar subsidies, which adds to the cost of bread production.

Lebanon is grappling with the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, one that the World Bank has said is likely to rank as one of the worst the world has seen in the past 150 years.

The World Bank said in a report this month that Lebanon’s gross domestic product is projected to contract 9.5 percent in 2021, after shrinking by 20.3 percent in 2020 and 6.7 percent the year before.

READ MORE: Lebanon’s food security crisis will be the ultimate test for its elites

Plummeting currency