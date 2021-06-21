It's not often that political leaders can make a political comeback after losing a war and facing a military coup. But that's precisely what Armenia's incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has done, winning comfortably in the country's parliamentary elections held on June 20 with 54 percent of the vote.

Pashinyan, a seemingly pro-Western politician, was a leader whose political future hung in the balance only months ago. He faced a humiliating defeat in the occupied Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, a region that Armenia had occupied for more than 30 years.

The conflict alone resulted in more than 4,000 dead Armenian soldiers, thousands of casualties and more than 100,000 displaced people.

Months of mass protests following the war and a failed military coup in late February of this year seemed to mark a turning point for the embattled leader.

Fast forward, however, Pashinyan seemed to have made a comfortable comeback winning 71 seats in parliament, giving him a two-thirds majority in the 107 seat assembly.

What does Russia think?

Russia, a significant source of influence in the country, has been largely silent.

Pashinyan's main rival was the country's former Prime Minister, Robert Kocharyan and a staunchly pro-Russian and close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kocharyan would have perhaps been a more natural choice when compared to Pashinyan, a former journalist turned activist who led street protests that eventually propelled him to power and ultimately surrounded himself with other like-minded liberals.

But Russia, while not natural bedfellows with Pashinyan as evidenced by its aloofness during the Karabakh war, has forged a working, if not a warm, relationship with the incumbent leader.

When Pashinyan came to power on the back of the so-called Velvet Revolution in 2018, Russian annoyance that the country would fall under Western influence played a part in Moscow standing aside during its conflict with Azerbaijan.

The war in 2020 and the resulting ceasefire spearheaded by Russia with Turkish backing underlined to Pashinyan and Yerevan's political class that Russia remains an important guarantor for the landlocked country.

Following the war, Russia deepened its presence within Armenia's politics by deploying 2,000 soldiers who would ensure that the ceasefire would be upheld.

The Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin who also has close ties to Putin, cryptically suggested Pashinyan's loss in the Karabakh war not only "cheated the Armenians" but also showed that even with US backing, Pashinyan "cannot stand up" and protect the country, and that Armenia's only natural ally, Russia, could step in where the US failed.

Pashinyan has seemingly learnt his lesson. In May, the Armenian Prime Minister sought additional Russian military support amid a renewed rise in tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.