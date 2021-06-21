New US sanction threats have weighed on the Russian and Belarus currencies while an index of developing world shares fell to its weakest level in four weeks as the recent spike in US short-dated bond yields pressured emerging market assets.

Russia's rouble extended its slide, down 0.4 percent to hit a two-week low against the dollar, while yields on 10-year bonds ticked up.

US President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that the United States has rallied European allies and is preparing another package of sanctions on Russia over Moscow's alleged poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny last year.

"I think the events will continue to weigh on Russian assets, but on the other hand Russia's balance sheet is relatively strong and that keeps them quite insulated from substantial pressure," said Trieu Pham, an EM debt strategist at ING.

In neighbouring Belarus, the currency retreated from 10-month highs against the euro.

Its dollar bonds sold off too after the European Union said it will on Monday impose travel bans and asset freezes on 86 Belarusian individuals and companies, and leave the decision on when to impose economic sanctions to leaders.

Belarus' dependence on Russia

The measures are in response to the forced landing by Belarusian authorities of a Ryanair passenger plane in Minsk on May 23 to detain a journalist.