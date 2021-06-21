Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant has been temporarily shut down over a "technical fault".

On Monday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on its website that the shutdown occurred following a "technical defect".

An official from the state electric company Tavanir, Gholamali Rakhshanimehr, said on Sunday that the Bushehr plant shutdown began on Saturday and would last "for three to four days"‚ without elaborating.

Iran’s national electricity company in a statement on Sunday called on Iranians to minimise consumption during peak hours because of a “predicted rise in temperature” and “limitations in power generation due to ongoing repairs at [the] Bushehr plant”.

This is the first time Iran has reported an emergency shutdown of the plant in the southern port city of Bushehr.

It went online in 2011 with help from Russia. Iran is required to send spent fuel rods from the reactor back to Russia as a nuclear nonproliferation measure.

