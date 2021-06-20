The head of Libya's unity government has said he had reopened the main coast road across the frozen front line, a gesture of progress in the fragile peace process, but eastern forces said the road remained closed.

Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh's move on Sunday to reopen the road is in line with a ceasefire deal agreed last year as part of efforts to resolve Libya's decade of chaos and violence.

It comes days before international powers meet in Berlin to discuss the Libya crisis and progress towards unifying the country's fragmented institutions and holding elections planned for December.

Dbeibeh removed a mound of sand blocking the road at the final checkpoint on the western side of front line, before driving eastwards with his convoy towards Sirte, held by eastern forces.

However, a media unit of warlord Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based militia said the road was still closed and there was "no truth to what is rumoured about it reopening".

Libya, a major North African oil producer, has had little peace or stability since the NATO-backed rising against late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and a split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions.

Though the reopening of the road would mark a significant step for the internationally supported peace process, big challenges remain with armed power still held by myriad groups including the militia of warlord Haftar.

Earlier on Sunday, in a move that underscored his continued military clout, Haftar's militias announced they had closed the border with Algeria after deploying heavily in the south.

Mohammed, a vegetable truck driver there who did not give his family name, said he wanted to see for himself if it would be possible to make the journey. "I hope the road will reopen today because it is easier, faster and cheaper for us," he said.

