Turkey's first annual Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) meeting has been a "successful organisation" with full in-person participation, said the Turkish foreign minister.

Speaking on Sunday at his closing speech of the three-day high-level event, Mevlut Cavusoglu said it became one of the first and biggest international events during the pandemic and it was held under compliance with all health measures.

Around 8,000 PCR tests were conducted each day of the event.

"I think it will be a model for events of this scale in the future," Cavusoglu added.

Thanking all participants "who enriched this forum with different perspectives," he said: "Our goal during the forum was not to repeat the spoken words, not to repeat what is known. We wanted to go beyond our 'speech notes' in terms of diplomacy."

High international turnout

Antalya Diplomacy Forum has seen a high turnout from the leaders and foreign ministers of different countries, with Cavusoglu holding more than 50 bilateral meetings.

A total of 11 heads of state and government, 45 foreign ministers, and attendance at ministerial level were part of the forum, according to the minister.

"This means that one out of every five foreign ministers in the world was here," he said.

Additionally, the event was attended by about 60 representatives of international organisations and high-level personalities, many Turkish and foreign guests from the business and academic world, and 256 young people in total, including undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students from more than 50 universities.

Global agenda

Two leaders' sessions, 15 panels, 25 side events, including ADF Talks, and two youth forums were organised.

Noting that today "most of the problems that occupy the global agenda are experienced in the Mediterranean Basin," where the forum took place, Cavusoglu said there is room for all voices and all ideas in the region.

"Today it is in our hands to turn the Mediterranean into a sea of friendship," he said. "For this, we need innovative diplomacy and new approaches."

"We hope that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum will be a place where everyone who seeks creative solutions to international problems can take part. Hopefully, Antalya Diplomacy Forum will become a long-term platform," he concluded.

Operation, security of Kabul airport

Regarding reporters' questions on the Kabul International Airport, Cavusoglu said: "The operation and security of this airport are very important for Afghanistan, it is Afghanistan's gateway to the world."

"It is important not only for Afghanistan but also for the survival of all diplomatic missions there, including Turkey," he continued.

Emphasising that it is not an obligation that Turkey will undertake alone, the minister said Turkey needs support from important countries, allies, but above all from Afghanistan itself.

"The Afghan administration also wants Turkey to stay here," he said. "We have always said that we will stand by Afghanistan and we will be in Afghanistan as long as Afghanistan needs it."

Turkey, whose forces in Afghanistan have always been of noncombatant troops, is reported to have offered to guard Hamid Karzai International Airport as questions remain on how security will be assured along major transport routes and at the airport, which is the main gateway to the capital Kabul.