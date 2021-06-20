WORLD
3 MIN READ
Big rallies in Peru amid tensions over presidential vote result
Political tensions remain high in Peru following the June 6 election in which socialist Pedro Castillo declared himself the winner. But his rival conservative Keiko Fujimori has levelled accusations of election fraud.
Big rallies in Peru amid tensions over presidential vote result
Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori addresses supporters in Lima, Peru on June 19, 2021. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
June 20, 2021

Thousands of supporters of both socialist Pedro Castillo and conservative Keiko Fujimori have staged rallies in Peru, as tensions rose over the result of the June 6 presidential election.

Castillo was leading the official count while Fujimori sought to get votes annulled, although pollster Ipsos Peru said it had done a statistical analysis of the ballots and found no evidence of abnormal voting patterns that would have benefited one candidate over the other.

READ MORE: Voters face two choices as Peru holds presidential elections

Won't let them 'ignore the popular will'

"We are not going to allow them to ignore the popular will, to ignore the electoral result. We are going to defend democracy," Veronika Mendoza, former leftist presidential candidate, said at the Castillo support rally.

She accused the Fujimori camp of lying about election fraud. 

RECOMMENDED

Castillo, who aims to rewrite the constitution if named the winner, got 50.125 percent of the vote, with a difference of 44,058 ballots. He has declared himself the winner.

Fujimori, daughter of jailed ex-president Alberto Fujimori, showed no signs of relenting.

"We are not going to accept our votes being stolen," she said at a rally.

To officially name a winner the National Elections Jury must resolve all challenges to the results.

Mining companies are watching the process closely, with business leaders voicing concern about the effect that Castillo's socialist policies would have in the world's No. 2 copper-producing country.

READ MORE: Victory in sight for Peru's Castillo as prosecutor seeks custody for rival

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears