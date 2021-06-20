Thousands of supporters of both socialist Pedro Castillo and conservative Keiko Fujimori have staged rallies in Peru, as tensions rose over the result of the June 6 presidential election.

Castillo was leading the official count while Fujimori sought to get votes annulled, although pollster Ipsos Peru said it had done a statistical analysis of the ballots and found no evidence of abnormal voting patterns that would have benefited one candidate over the other.

READ MORE: Voters face two choices as Peru holds presidential elections

Won't let them 'ignore the popular will'

"We are not going to allow them to ignore the popular will, to ignore the electoral result. We are going to defend democracy," Veronika Mendoza, former leftist presidential candidate, said at the Castillo support rally.

She accused the Fujimori camp of lying about election fraud.