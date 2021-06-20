Renewed battles between government forces and Houthi rebels over the strategic city of Marib in northern Yemen have left 47 dead, including 16 pro-government forces, according to military sources.

The Iran-backed rebels are seeking to seize control of Marib and its surrounding oil fields, the Yemeni government's last stronghold in the north after six years of fighting that has plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis.

Diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire in Yemen had intensified, in parallel with the fierce campaign for control of Marib, which has left thousands dead on both sides.

But with no agreement in sight, the fighting has flared again after a lull over the past month.

Sources with the internationally recognised government told AFP that 16 soldiers from their ranks were killed, including six officers, on Saturday. The rebels rarely report their casualties.

The Houthis "launched attacks on various fronts, in an attempt to advance, but they were mostly repelled," one of the officials told AFP.

The sources said that warplanes from the Saudi-led coalition, which supports the beleaguered government, launched air strikes on rebel sites.

The Houthis said on their Al Masirah television channel that the coalition had also carried out 17 air strikes in different parts of Marib province.

