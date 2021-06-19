A bus carrying miners has plunged into a ravine on a mountain road in southern Peru, killing at least 27, according to their employer.

The Ares Mining Company said the bus was headed from a pit near the Nasca Lines archeological site to the city of Arequipa.

The bus fell all the way to the bottom of a 400-metre (1,300-foot) ravine, leaving bodies scattered across the slopes of a hill in the desert region, press reports said.

One official said the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

The miners had been on the job for weeks and were headed home to rest, the company said.

There were 16 injured being treated at Nasca hospital, RPP radio said.

"My brother was ejected through the window and fell on stones. He is wounded and cannot move his body. They are going to transfer him to Lima" to continue his treatment, a woman named Adriana Cruz Taipe told reporters.

'Very dangerous area'