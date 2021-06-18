Turkey’s role in Afghanistan has become more prominent with US President Joe Biden and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently agreeing that Ankara would take a lead role in guarding Kabul’s international airport.

Despite his willingness, Erdogan however said Turkey can't ignore the Taliban threat and would need “diplomatic, logistic and financial assistance" from the United States and additional help from Pakistan and Hungary if it were to maintain troops in Afghanistan to protect and run the airport.

The Biden administration hasn't decided yet how to support or conduct operations against the Taliban after the troop pullout. As the 20-year US-led mission to defeat the Taliban has failed, Afghanistan is once again staring at the possibility of another civil war.

The Taliban fighters, who are brimming with confidence, are engaging the Afghan forces in bloody tit-for-tat battles in several provinces. The fears that the Taliban could overrun the Afghan security apparatus have become all too real. The Afghan forces fear that they might be left in the lurch after the US withdrawal since they heavily relied on NATO intelligence and logistics support.

Enayat Najafizada, the founder of Kabul-based think-tank Institute of War and Peace Studies, says the withdrawal has already created a security void and led to intensified fighting between the Afghan government and the Taliban across the country.

“The US decision to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan proved to be a rushed decision without taking ground realities into consideration.The Taliban have overrun nearly 40 districts across the country in the past month. Out of 387 districts in Afghanistan, the fighting is ongoing in 116 districts in the country”, Najafizada told TRT World.

Around 7,000 forces from 36 countries involved in the NATO mission and 2,500 US troops have already left Afghanistan.

US air support has already risen in recent weeks to counter the Taliban's offensives. The insurgents have already seized several districts and overrun Afghan military bases.

While Pakistan has categorically refused to let the US or NATO use its soil for drone attacks against the Taliban, NATO officials have reportedly approached Qatar, seeking access to one of its military bases for much-needed training of Afghan special forces. Qatar has not responded to the request yet.

The significance of airports

In the mountainous landlocked country where the Taliban has been gaining more territories as well as political power, highways are not secure. Therefore, airports are crucial not just for Afghans to connect to the world, but also for hosting international aid organisations, diplomatic missions and military forces.

Obaidullah Baheer, lecturer of Peace and Conflict Resolution at Kardan University in Kabul, says airports hold symbolic and practical importance for all states.

“Most civil wars eventually become a race to capture important state infrastructure, primarily amongst them are airports. And despite the symbolic importance of such infrastructure it also usually serves as a primary supply route which can then be cut off or controlled by the opponents who manage to capture them”, Baheer told TRT World.

Thereby, the international airport in Kabul is highly prioritised in the post-NATO era. Some countries even conditioned their presence with the security of airports and air transportation.