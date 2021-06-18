Khalifa Haftar, a self-styled military commander in the Libyan conflict, recently announced that he has directed his forces, a mix of foreign mercenaries and local militias, to fight against Daesh.

The move comes three weeks after Haftar hosted a so-called military parade to show his strength to his rivals, which includes the UN-recognised Government of National Accord in Tripoli.

For regional experts, Haftar is acting like a con artist, deploying various tricks to remain relevant in the Libyan conflict, and his latest move against Daesh is seen as yet another act of deceit to distract the world from his alleged crimes.

In May last year, when his forces were closing in on Tripoli, pounding the city with artillery bombardment and attacking areas populated by civilians, the International Criminal Court (ICC) warned Haftar against "potential war crimes".

"It is now over a year since the offensive on Tripoli by the eastern-based militia known as the Libyan National Army headed by General Khalifa Haftar started," ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told the Security Council. "Of particular concern to my Office are the high numbers of civilian casualties, largely reported to be resulting from airstrikes and shelling operations."

He sent his forces to the Tamanhat Air Base in the south on Friday, as per media sources, claiming that they will launch an offensive against 'terrorists', which many say will be aimed against Daesh.

Local accounts claimed that Haftar’s militia convoy included the Kaniyat militia group which was previously blacklisted by the US for war crimes and mass graves found in Tarhouna.

It came after a suicide attack on June 6 on a security point affiliated with the Sabha Police Department in southern Libya with a bomb-laden vehicle. Two police lieutenants were killed and four wounded. Daesh terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Tuesday, the Sabha Military Region announced that they have investigated suspicious movements in the region following continuous military mobilisation in the Tamanhat Base.

Reaffirming that the Defence Ministry is the only liable authority in the region, the Sabha Military Region forces warned Haftar not to violate the ceasefire.