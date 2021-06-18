“An African Exhibition at the Crystal Palace,” the Times announced in 1895, predicting that the event would be “certain to prove very attractive to the public at large” and “of great practical interest for all who are concerned in the development of colonization and trade in the dark continent.” Spectators arriving at London’s glistening Crystal Palace would be greeted not with ‘African’ artefacts, but Africans themselves, ‘exhibited’ alongside huts and wild animals.

Sixty-five men, women and children from a village in Somaliland performed a rehearsed routine, involving a choreographed fight with spears and wild animals as audiences eagerly watched on.

The women, we are told, are “not very attractive”, while the men have “...a habit of combing their hair all their leisure time, and some of them rub into it a yellow paste made of clay and lime, while they evidently take great pride in their teeth, which they are constantly rubbing with a small bit of wood.”

Living exhibitions, or human zoos, were commonplace in the major cities of 19th-century Europe and North America, taking place against a backdrop of international trade, colonialism and missionary activity. They were held in exhibition centres, theatres, parks and zoos.

This was not a new phenomenon; the use of living ‘exotic’ peoples — i.e. not white — for exhibition, has been documented from the 15th century onwards.

Displays of ‘Western superiority’

As advances in technology allowed European powers to embark on ‘voyages of discovery’ to the far corners of the globe, ‘natives’ were often brought home to be paraded as ‘trophies’ acquired on the expedition. Explorers Columbus and Vespucci both captured natives on their respective voyages to the New World, taking them back to Spain in the 15th century. Some were later exhibited at fairs.

Over the following centuries, there are documented instances of these people being used at fairs for entertainment, advertised as ‘freak shows’ or ‘human curiosities.’

Living exhibitions reached their zenith with the World Fairs of the 19th century, where the world’s powers came together to display their most innovative technologies and the riches of their colonial empires.

Colonial natives, recruited by contract for the express purpose, were exhibited in costume with props and painted backdrops that signalled their cultural backgrounds and ‘natural settings.’ Aside from their ‘entertainment value’, these exhibitions were, in essence, part of a global display of Western cultural and economic superiority.

‘Native Villages,’ as they came to be known, were recreated in major cities including Paris, Hamberg, Milan, New York and Chicago. The first took place at the Paris World Fair of 1878, with purpose-built pavilions to house the ‘villages’. 400 natives were put on display from the French colonies of Indochina, Senegal and Tahiti.

These exhibitions, or human zoos, held an appeal for spectators primarily based on difference, both in the appearance and customs of those on display. Impressions were often based on preconceived notions that viewed indigenous peoples as savages, and in need of civilising.

A brochure from London’s 1909 Imperial International Exhibition refers to the indigenous Dahomy participants of one exhibition as “bloodthirsty potentates,” and praised the French colonists for their intervention in “the blackest spot in West Africa,” which has ensured “the days of savagery are passing away.”