During Donald Trump’s one-term presidency, the US greatly retreated from international institutions like the United Nations in favour of an “America First” foreign policy. In response, China has been attempting to gain greater leverage in the UN, directly challenging American leadership on a host of international issues, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Keen to avoid taking sides in protracted conflicts and geopolitical rivalries, China approaches the Middle East with a careful foreign policy that generally keeps Beijing on good terms with virtually all countries on all sides of various wars and disputes.

Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, China is close to the Jewish state while also engaging diplomatically with both the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza.

“Sun Degang, a leading Chinese scholar on Middle Eastern affairs, once wrote that Beijing’s position is ‘Moral Supremacy with Palestine, Cooperation Supremacy with Israel,’” explained Jacopo Scita, a doctoral fellow at the UK’s Durham University, in an interview with TRT World.

“I believe Sun’s definition is a perfect summary of what China sees when looks at Palestine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Jonathan Hoffman, a political science PhD student at George Mason University, said, “China’s policies concerning Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories are a microcosm of Beijing’s broader Middle East strategy, which is designed to manoeuvre underneath the US-led security order in the region while compartmentalising their relations with individual nations in the hopes of avoiding being seen as blatantly taking one side in any particular conflict over the other.”

As summarised by Scita, balance is key to China’s approach to Israel/Palestine. “By keeping the door of diplomacy open, Beijing offers a position that cannot be explicitly rejected by the Israeli and the Palestinians, while distancing itself enough from the most pro-conflict factions of both camps.”

From Mao to Xi

Under Mao Zedong, China pursued a highly ideological Middle East policy, supporting anti-imperialist, Arab nationalist and Marxist governments and insurgencies in Algeria, the Arabian Peninsula, Egypt, Libya and Syria. Amid the Cultural Revolution, Beijing armed the Palestinian Liberation Organization.

But after Mao’s death in 1976, the Chinese began approaching the Jewish state in less ideological ways, resulting in Beijing’s pro-Palestinian foreign policy taking on primarily diplomatic and symbolic dimensions.

By 1992, China and the Jewish state formalised diplomatic relations and Sino-Israeli cooperation has deepened across a host of domains such as technology, defense, investment and education since then. Ties between the countries have grown so close that the US has put pressure on Israel to cool its relationship with the Asian giant.

Nonetheless, when it comes to the politics surrounding the Palestinian question, Beijing’s position has not changed. In line with the international consensus, Beijing supports a two-state solution that requires an Israeli return to the 1967 borders.

Chinese officials frequently condemn Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land and expansion of settlements. China also recognises Hamas as a legitimate political group, not a terrorist organisation, a source of contention between Beijing and Tel Aviv.

“The Palestinian people can always count on China’s support for their just cause and legitimate national rights,” was how China’s UN envoy Zhang Jun put it while addressing the UN Security Council last year.

Amid Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza in May 2021, Beijing strongly denounced Israel and singled out the country. China also called out the Biden administration for its role in these latest clashes as the only country on the UN Security Council to oppose the 15-member body issuing a statement on the need to end the hostilities.

What can Palestinians see in China?

Palestinians have been appreciative of China’s pro-Palestinian rhetoric. In July 2019, Hamas praised Beijing for taking a stance against Israel’s demolition of homes in Jerusalem’s Sur Baher area, which led to China’s permanent UN representative

demanding that Israel halt these demolitions while condemning the violence waged against Palestinians.