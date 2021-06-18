Whilst the international community is focusing upon what a post-US and NATO Afghanistan may look like, Afghans are grappling with the ongoing and acute humanitarian needs within the country.

Having borne the brunt of the decades-long conflict, Afghans all over the country are extremely nervous about what will happen if any political settlement between the government and the Taliban is reached. The situation on the ground remains dire for tens of millions of people, with continued risk of conflict, the devastating effects of climate change and residual impacts from decades of war.

As the world marks the seventieth anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention on June 20, it’s incumbent upon the international community to reflect upon the plight of Afghans everywhere – whether it be the 19 million Afghans that live below the poverty line, Afghan refugees who remain in exile or those who are stuck in limbo.

Irrespective of the troop withdrawal timetable, the fundamental humanitarian needs of Afghans will not change, and as such, donors must remain steadfast both in terms of support inside the country as well as countries hosting large numbers of refugees such as Iran and Pakistan.

Impending drought

Afghanistan’s unique geography and climate mean that it routinely faces severe climatic events such as extreme temperatures, flooding and drought. In 2018, the drought in the country’s western region was so severe that it displaced more than 170,000 people. Primarily from provinces bordering Herat in the west, this group of people was forced to seek refuge in other parts of the country simply to meet their basic needs.

A significant number remain housed in informal settlements to this day, unable to return home and unable to integrate into local communities.

Fast forward to 2021, and Afghanistan is once again on the precipice of yet another drought. Anticipated to diminish the quality and quantity of crop yields, and the livelihoods of tens of thousands of subsistence farmers, the potential results from this drought could again be disastrous.

According to the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA), 17 provinces are facing the bleak prospect of a one-in-twenty-year drought. A further 24 districts are facing a one-in-ten-year scenario.

Should these forecasts come true, more than nine million persons are likely to be affected by hunger, malnutrition and food insecurity. According to the 2021 UN Humanitarian Needs Overview, Afghanistan has the second-highest number of people in the world suffering from emergency levels of food insecurity.

Risk of explosive remnants of war

Beset by fighting, conflict and war since 1979, Afghanistan is also battling with a silent and indiscriminate killer that does not receive the same news coverage as roadside attacks or other heinous events: unexploded ordnances and other explosive remnants of war (ERW).