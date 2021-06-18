At least nine Palestinians have been injured when Israeli police stormed courtyards of Al Aqsa Mosque compound, expelling worshipers and opening fire on them with rubber bullets.

Hundreds demonstrated after Friday prayers in response to a rally held by Jewish ultranationalists on Tuesday in which dozens had chanted “Death to Arabs” and “May your village burn.”

The Palestinians protested against insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammad, after online video showed some of the participants in the Tuesday march denigrating him.

Tuesday's rally was held to celebrate Israel's capture of East Jerusalem, including the Old City and its holy sites, during the 1967 war.

Police forcibly cleared Palestinians from the route of the march and provided security as many in the crowd made racist chants.

Israeli police gathered at Al Aqsa and fired at the Palestinian protesters with rubber-coated steel bullets, Anadolu Agency reporters on the site reported.

"At least nine Palestinians have been injured, three of them transferred to a hospital," Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement on Friday.

In a separate protest, the Palestinian Red Crescent said at least 47 people were injured after Israeli police confronted Palestinian protesters in northern occupied West Bank.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

The Old City became a flashpoint site earlier in the Muslim month of Ramadan where Israeli police used force against Palestinians protesting against forced evictions in Sheikh Jarrah.