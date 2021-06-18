We are all immigrants in some sense, as constant migration across world history has moved our ancestors from one place to another.

But being a refugee is a far different, and a far more harrowing experience than being a migrant. In the former, people are forced out of their homelands while in the latter people voluntarily move from one country to another.

For children, whose vivid emotions are not bogged down by typical adult anxieties and drudgery, moving from one place to another under war conditions in countries like Syria still leaves deep psychological scars that linger for the rest of their lives.

The growing children’s literature on refugee lives from Francesca Sanna’s The Journey to Wendy Meddour’s Lubna and Pebble aims to capture meaning in children’s feelings, ranging from hope and kindness to desperation and loneliness. It can also help others who were born and grew up in safe countries to empathise with refugee boys’ and girls’ painful experiences.

Almost every author of refugee children’s stories is either a refugee or people, who have visited refugee camps, witnessing people’s difficulties, like Hiba Noor Khan, the author of The Little War Cat, which was published in September.

“The seed for the story was planted in me when I visited Syrian refugee camps in Turkey in 2013. When I was there, I met many families. You had young children who were very traumatised. Whenever they hear a loud voice, they would end up crying and they would hide,” Khan says.

Under constant bombardment, many Syrian boys and girls have developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), identifying any loud voices with possible airstrikes and other attacks. For these children, “even the most normal things are sources of terror,” Khan tells TRT World.

Since the beginning of the civil war in 2011, under the Bashar al Assad regime’s constant airstrikes and artillery shelling, many villages and towns have been destroyed. As a result, millions of Syrian refugees moved to neighbouring Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon seeking a safe haven.

Why writing on refugee children

Khan, 28, was born into a Pakistani-British family, and has worked for various refugee organisations in the UK, meeting all kinds of people from different countries like Congo, Afghanistan and Syria. Her experience in those organisations have shown her the extent to which refugee children are traumatised after perilous journeys from their home countries to hosting countries.

Over half of the world’s refugee population are children.

While refugee children find “physical safety” in countries like the UK, humans need more than that, Khan says. “Just being physically away from the war is not enough. They need to be welcomed and have opportunities. That’s not what we are seeing in the UK. Our government is making life very very difficult for asylum seekers and refugees,” she observes.

Both the elite and media in the UK use refugees as “financial and political scapegoats”, demonising them, she says. “I was seeing the effects of that on people I was working with. A lot of bullying, harassment, abuse and stigmatisation.”

As a result, while refugees are running away from hot wars, they end up living in cold war conditions across Europe from the UK to France and other countries, where children of refugee families are growing up under a form of cultural isolation, Khan observes.