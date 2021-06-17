The popularity of alcohol-free drinks is increasing in Australia, thanks to the pandemic, which inspired people to lead healthier lifestyles.

Two Australian liquor heavyweights, BWS and Dan Murphy said the sales of non-alcoholic beverages have more than doubled in the last year. Non-alcoholic beer and wine, he said, have become one of the fastest growing categories of their products.

Australian entrepreneur Irene Falcone, founder of Sans Drinks, said the industry has “exploded” as the quality of products has improved.

Falcone opened her second non-alcoholic bottle shop in Australia, after starting online in October 2020, and said: "I am here to disrupt an industry."

“If you do drink alcohol and want to have a break or drink less, then you now have options,” Falcone told SmartCompany.

During the coronavirus pandemic, many Australians changed their habits due to the world’s most restrictive lockdown measures.

At this period, people’s shifting to at-home drinking, together with increasing health concerns, has increased the consumption of non-alcoholic drinks.

According to a study, the alcohol consumption of young people from secondary schools in New South Wales, Tasmania, and Western Australia, during the coronavirus restrictions has decreased by 17 percent compared to pre-pandemic overall data.

Not only quantity but also the frequency of alcohol consumption decreased among young Aussies.

On the other hand, “there was a 34 percent decline in the rate of alcohol-related harms in the same period.”

Alcohol consumption is an intrinsic part of Australian culture and plays a central role in the country's social life. Even heavy drinks are acceptable in nearly all kinds of social situations, from after school or work activities to weddings even at funerals or baby showers.