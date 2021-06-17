Shops, government offices, businesses and banks have shuttered their doors in Lebanon, as part of a general strike to protest deteriorating economic conditions and press for a government to deal with worsening crises.

The strike, which was accompanied by several roadblocks set up around Beirut and other cities, was ironically supported by the very political parties blamed for the deadlock over forming a government.

This drew criticism from many activists and commentators, who questioned why those who were driving the economic and financial meltdown were themselves on strike.

Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since August. Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri, named to the post in October, has failed to gain support from the presidency over his Cabinet picks — and the two sides have locked horns over who gets more say in shaping a government.

The World Bank has described Lebanon' financial and economic crises as among the worst in the world in 150 years.

Crisis deepens in recent weeks

The crisis, festering since 2019, has reached new heights in recent weeks. Fuel has been in short supply, power outages have increased, and medicine — mostly imported — has been missing.

Hospitals have closed their labs to outpatients and prices have soared as the local currency, pegged to the dollar for 30 years, is in free fall. On the black market, it sells at nearly 10 times its official rate.

Protesters have blocked Beirut's airport highway with trash bins, setting them on fire, and causing large clouds of black smoke to hang over the motorway. Banks and government offices were shut and several shops in central Beirut were also closed.