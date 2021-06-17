Palestinians in Gaza reportedly launched more incendiary balloons, hours after Israeli air strikes and similar cross-border fire attacks, with Egypt scrambling to keep a fragile ceasefire amid the first flare-up since hundreds were killed in last month's aggression on the enclave.

The air strikes on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza were the first under Israel's new government headed by Naftali Bennett, whose ideologically disparate coalition on Sunday ousted long-serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A fire department spokesman told that teams were tackling "four fires started by balloons launched on Wednesday afternoon from the Gaza city", marking a second consecutive day of such fires.

Tensions also rose again in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli army said they shot a Palestinian woman dead, alleging she had attempted to ram soldiers with a car and then stab them.

Renewed Israeli aggression

The renewed violence came a day after Jewish ultranationalist demonstrators poured into Jerusalem's flashpoint Old City, where Israeli forces confronted several protesting Palestinians, roughing them up or detaining them ahead of the controversial march.

The air strikes marked the first major flare-up between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza since a ceasefire on May 21 ended 11 days of war that killed more than 250 Palestinians, according to Gaza authorities, and 13 people in Israel, the police and army there said.

The Israeli military said that in response to “arson balloons” sent into Israel on Tuesday, its “fighter jets struck military compounds" belonging to Hamas early on Wednesday.

There was no indication of any casualties.

Israel's military added that it was "prepared for any scenario, including a resumption of hostilities," in the event of further attacks from Gaza.

In Israel, 13 people were killed in last month's conflict, including a soldier, by rockets and missiles fired from Gaza, the police and army said.

Bennett on Wednesday met army chief Aviv Kochavi, and the two discussed "the lessons to be learnt from the operation in the Gaza Strip" in May, according to a statement by the premier's office.

Egyptian efforts towards ceasefire

An Egyptian security official said his government has been in “direct and around-the-clock” contacts with Israeli officials and the Gaza rulers to keep the cease-fire and to urge them to refrain from provocative acts.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was discussing behind-the-scenes diplomacy, said the US administration has also been in touch with Israel as part of the efforts.

The two sides seem to agree "not to escalate to the tipping point,” he said. “And we do every effort to prevent this.”