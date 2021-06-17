Hong Kong police have arrested the chief editor and four other senior executives of the Apple Daily newspaper under the national security law on suspicion of collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security, according to media reports.

Local media, including the South China Morning Post and Apple Daily, reported on Thursday that national security police arrested Apple Daily's chief editor Ryan Law.

Police said five executives were arrested "for collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security".

Apple Daily said Law was among those arrested.

Others arrested included Cheung Kim-hung, the CEO of Next Digital, which operates Apple Daily, as well as its chief operating officer and two other editors.