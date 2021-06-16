Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of mass shootings in the US has increased considerably, particularly in recent months.

274 mass shootings have occurred across the country in 2021, 40 percent higher than the same period last year according to Gun Violence Archive.

The youngest victims were an 18-month-old baby and 4-year-old child.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels at this point in 2019, the number of attacks have risen by 65 percent.

Compared to the first six month tally of 274 this year, there were an estimated 194 and 164 mass shootings during the same period in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

In the past weekend alone, at least 10 people were killed and 50 others wounded in nine mass shootings in Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Washington.

There are several definitions of mass shootings.

For example, the Congressional Research Service defines mass shootings as multiple firearm and homicide incidents involving four or more victims, whether they die or not, at one or more locations in close proximity. Meanwhile,CNN categorises it as four or more people shot, excluding the attacker.

Pandemic provides fuel to the fire

Researchers believe the novel coronavirus pandemic has likely fuelled gun attacks in the US. While state officials are trying to hinder the destructive effects of the coronavirus, security efforts against crime have been obstructed.

Lockdowns and rising unemployment are potentially other factors.

“You have increased unemployment, the stress of the virus, the stress of having to be at home in communities with high infection rates,” Director of Guns Down America Igor Volsky said.

“All of that is like a pressure cooker,” he added.

In 2020, Gun Violence Archive found that nearly 20,000 Americans were killed from gun violence while 24,000 died by suicide with a gun.