NATO’s recent summit in Brussels has shown a change in the alliance’s strategic concept regarding China, as the Western security coalition has described Beijing’s military capabilities as a menace to ensuring global security.

The general political mood toward China was different at the Brussels summit compared to the previous meeting in 2019, when Beijing was cited as a potential collaborating force presenting both “opportunities and challenges”.

“China’s growing influence and international policies can present challenges that we need to address together as an Alliance. We will engage China with a view to defending the security interests of the Alliance,” said the NATO communique, citing Beijing’s increasing nuclear arsenal and its cyber, hybrid and other asymmetric activities against the West.

The communique also defined the nature of Chinese policies as “coercive”, standing against “the fundamental values” of NATO and presenting “systemic challenges to the rules-based international order” and also to the alliance’s security.

While NATO’s final statement presented strong language against China’s military ambitions, it seems not all members are on the same page.

Macron’s opposition

Right after the communique’s publication, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested in a speech that China should not be the focus of the Atlantic alliance, showing rifts inside NATO concerning its new political understanding over China.

“NATO is an organization that concerns the North Atlantic, China has little to do with the North Atlantic,” said the French president, referring to the fact that the Western alliance was originally established to protect Europe and North America against external threats, primarily the communist Soviet Union, following World War II.

However, even after the collapse of the Soviets, NATO persevered, following an aggressive enlargement policy across the world, accepting Eastern European countries to its membership that angered Russia, the successor state of the Soviets.

But Macron, who has in recent times strongly criticised NATO of “the brain death”, wants to focus more on a Europe-based security concept than a new pivot to Asia. Macron advocates a European army, comprising EU members to defend the continent.

“So, it’s very important that we don’t scatter ourselves and that we don’t bias our relationship with China,” Macron said, indicating his opposition to the American-led anti-China efforts. The US has recently imposed sanctions over China. France has strong economic ties with China.

“It is much larger than just the military issue. It is economic,” the French leader said, also mentioning other ties with China related to technological and strategic aspects.