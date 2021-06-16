Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian woman, saying she tried to ram her car into a group of soldiers guarding a West Bank construction site.

In a statement, the army said soldiers opened fire at the woman in Hizmeh, just north of Jerusalem, after she exited the car and pulled out a knife.

The statement did not say how close the woman was to the soldiers, and the army did not release any photos or video of the incident.

In recent years, Israel has seen a series of reported shootings, stabbings and car ramming attacks against Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank.

Most Palestinian suspects have had no apparent links to organised militant groups.

Palestinians and Israeli human rights groups say the soldiers often use excessive force and could stop the assailants without killing them.