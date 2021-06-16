US President Joe Biden says he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed in detail the “next steps our countries should take on arms control measures” to reduce the risk of war.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Biden said this means that diplomats and military experts from both countries will meet for what he called a “strategic stability dialogue” to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.

He did not say when the talks would begin. The idea is to work out a way to set the stage for negotiations on an arms control deal to succeed the New START treaty that is set to expire in 2026.

Putin said that he and Biden agreed in a “constructive” summit to return ambassadors to their posts, lowering tensions and beginning consultations to replace the last remaining treaty between the two countries limiting nuclear weapons.

Putin made the announcement earlier at a news conference following the summit on Wednesday with Biden in Geneva.

Return of diplomats

The return of ambassadors follows a diplomatic tug-of-war that saw deep cuts in diplomatic personnel.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov later said that the Russian ambassador will return to the US by the end of the month.

Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, was recalled from Washington about three months ago after Biden described Putin as a killer.

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan left Moscow almost two months ago after Russia suggested he return to Washington for consultations.

The two men concluded their last round of meetings during the summit at 5:05 pm local (1505 GMT) on Wednesday, the White House said, and Biden himself emerged from the elegant villa where the summit was held shortly after it ended.

The two sides had said they expected to meet for four to five hours but spent less than three hours together, including an opening meeting with just the two presidents and each one's top foreign aide.

Cybersecurity

Putin also said the two sides agreed in principle to begin consultations on cybersecurity issues, though he continued to deny US allegations that Russian government was responsible for a spate of recent high-profile hacks against business and government agencies in the United States and around the globe.

Biden told reporters in Geneva that 16 types of critical infrastructure should be off limits to cyberattacks, “period.” He said that includes the energy and water sector.

It comes after a ransomware attack in May on one of the largest pipeline operators in the US forced the shutdown of fuel supplies to much of the East Coast for nearly a week.

That attack is blamed on a Russian criminal gang. Russia has not cooperated with criminal investigations of ransomware and does not extradite suspects to the US.

No hostility in meeting

President Putin described the tone of the talks with his US counterpart Biden as “constructive” and said there was no hostility during the talks.