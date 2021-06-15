Algeria's FLN, long the country's biggest political party, has won the most seats in the parliamentary election, the head of the electoral authority said.

"The dynamic of peaceful change that was launched (with the protests) is being strengthened," electoral authority head Mohamed Chorfi said on Tuesday, referring to the election.

According to the initial figures, the FLN led with 105 out of 407 seats in Saturday's poll, Chorfi said.

The FLN's 105 seats were far short of the 204 needed to secure a majority in the 407-seat parliament, with the religious party MSP winning 64 seats, another former ruling coalition party, the RND, winning 57, and independent candidates taking 78 seats.

However, most of the elected members of parliament are expected to support President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's programme, including economic reforms.

Only 5.6 million of more than 24 million eligible voters lodged a ballot at polls –– a record low turnout of just 23.03 percent –– with more than a million invalid votes cast, the ANIE electoral board said in provisional figures.

The protests that erupted in 2019 demanded the ousting of the ruling elite, an end to corruption and the army's withdrawal from politics. While authorities praised the demonstrations as a moment of national renewal, they also cracked down with arrests.

READ MORE: Low turnout in Algeria elections reveals divide between old and new